Midvale Gardens and Diggin' Shoreline prepare for goats
Monday, May 17, 2021
This has been done in preparation for the return of goats at the site.
Diggin Shoreline and Earthcraft Services will announce the upcoming schedule for the goats in the coming months.
The photograph shows John Ruby from Diggin' Shoreline operating the cane clearing Ditch Witch.
Midvale Gardens is located on N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in Shoreline. It was a completely overgrown property that neighbors have banded together to clear.
