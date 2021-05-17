Midvale Gardens and Diggin' Shoreline prepare for goats

Monday, May 17, 2021

Saturday, May 15, 2021 several volunteers from Diggin' Shoreline employed a rented Ditch Witch to further clear the Midvale Gardens site of decades of dead dry blackberry vines.

This has been done in preparation for the return of goats at the site.

Diggin Shoreline and Earthcraft Services will announce the upcoming schedule for the goats in the coming months.

The photograph shows John Ruby from Diggin' Shoreline operating the cane clearing Ditch Witch.

Midvale Gardens is located on N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in Shoreline. It was a completely overgrown property that neighbors have banded together to clear.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  