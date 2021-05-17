Midvale Gardens and Diggin' Shoreline prepare for goats

Saturday, May 15, 2021 several volunteers from Diggin' Shoreline employed a rented Ditch Witch to further clear the Midvale Gardens site of decades of dead dry blackberry vines.



Midvale Gardens is located on N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in Shoreline. It was a completely overgrown property that neighbors have banded together to clear.







This has been done in preparation for the return of goats at the site.Diggin Shoreline and Earthcraft Services will announce the upcoming schedule for the goats in the coming months.The photograph shows John Ruby from Diggin' Shoreline operating the cane clearing Ditch Witch.