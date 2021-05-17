New development brings affordable housing options to Shoreline - the 192 Shoreline Apartments









They have announced the start of two new affordable housing developments in King County: 192 Shoreline Apartments and Grata at Totem Lake Apartments east of the lake.

192 Shoreline will offer affordably priced living spaces for residents earning less than 50% of the county’s area median income.



Among other features, 192 Shoreline will include a community facility for the services and co-ownership partner



“Partnering with TWG will help us create a new space to continue supporting the needs of our clients and their families,” said Scott Livengood, CEO of Alpha Supported Living Services. “Our community facility within Shoreline will allow us to reach more individuals and maximize each person’s quality of life.”

TWG will also partner for services and co-ownership with nonprofit services agency



LifeWire has served the community for nearly four decades, connecting nearly 150,000 survivors of domestic violence with services to reach greater safety, freedom, and healing.



“Affordable housing is the greatest unmet need we face for survivors in King County,” said Rachel Krinsky, executive director for LifeWire. “This partnership will grow LifeWire’s capacity to help survivors and their children leave abusive homes by offering an affordable, supportive and healing environment.”

192 Shoreline was designed considering neighborhood connections and high-green building values.



“Twenty percent of the total units are reserved for large households with four or more people and the properties are pet friendly,” said Megan Adams, development director focused on Washington and Oregon for TWG. “Not only are we looking forward to expanding our presence in the Seattle market, but we are honored to be partnering with local nonprofits that have served King County communities for decades: Alpha Supported Living Services and LifeWire.”

