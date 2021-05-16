Northwest Regional Office of the Department of Ecology moves to Shoreline next week

Sunday, May 16, 2021

WSDOT building in Shoreline
The Northwest Regional Office of the Department of Ecology is moving to Shoreline on May 26, 2021.

After 30 years in Bellevue’s Eastgate area, they are moving across Lake Washington to Shoreline.

They will share the newly-refurbished building that’s been home to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Northwest Region since 1992.

Their Northwest Region serves Island, Kitsap, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties.


These seven counties account for nearly half the state’s population, regulated facilities, and cleanup sites. It’s one of Ecology's four regions.


