Case updates May 15, 2021
Monday, May 17, 2021
|Cameron Shore receives his first
vaccination at the Shoreline Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
You can make appointments, but it's not necessary. They would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.
United States
- Total cases 32,753,426 - 28,692 in one day
- Total deaths 582,769 - 415 in one day
Washington state - not updated
- Total cases 422,665
- Total hospitalizations 23,187
- Total deaths 5,622
King county
- Total cases 102,989 - 233 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,041 - 11 in a day
- Total deaths 1,559 - 5 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,583 - 31 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,358 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 402 - 4 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,370 - 2 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 316 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
