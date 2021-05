The Lake Forest Park City Council will issue six proclamations, authorize sale of a backhoe, and consider a resolution to require flotation devices at its regular (virtual) meeting on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 7pm.













Ordinance 1222/Adopting a New Chapter 11.05 LFPMC, Required Wearing of Personal Flotation Devices, Mandating Users of Human Powered Watercraft to Wear U.S. Coast Guard Approved Personal Flotation DevicesTo join the meeting, click this link: https://zoom.us/j/91296084592 More detailed information and how to submit comments on the agenda HERE