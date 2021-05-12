Lake Forest Park student named to Dean's List at Columbia College in Missouri
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean's list is Cynthia Dodgson of Lake Forest Park, who attended Online.
