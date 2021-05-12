Lake Forest Park student named to Dean's List at Columbia College in Missouri

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, Missouri (May 11, 2021) - Columbia College recently announced its dean's list for the Spring 2021 Semester (January - April, 2021.) 

To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean's list is Cynthia Dodgson of Lake Forest Park, who attended Online.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for nearly 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution with more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit ccis.edu



