Police report: Lake Forest Park

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Police news from Lake Forest Park





The social worker then requested officers contact the subject and check on his welfare. Officers made contact via phone and were able to talk the subject into putting the weapon down and coming outside. The subject was sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.



The next morning the subject returned home, under the influence of an unknown substance, and assaulted his fiancée. He was taken into custody without incident. The navigator was given information on the involved parties for follow up assistance.



Four-car collision on Ballinger Way



On April 24, 2021 a four-car traffic collision occurred in the 17600 block of Ballinger Way NE. Ballinger Way NE was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes. Injuries were sustained with one driver going to the hospital. Two drivers were cited with following too closely.



DUI driver ruptures gas main in Kenmore and flees on foot



Early morning on May 7th, officers attempted to stop a suspected DUI when they fled. The driver crashed into a planter and ruptured a gas main at 61st and SR 522 in Kenmore. Driver fled on foot and was captured after a short foot pursuit. Driver taken to hospital and charges are pending.



IFIT-KC (Independent Force Investigations Team King County)



On April 2nd and 23rd, the Lake Forest Park PD partnered with Shoreline and Kenmore police departments to put on the first introduction and overview of the independent investigations team with our city’s non-law enforcement community representatives. The training was administered by the King County legal advisor, all three police chiefs, and an investigations lieutenant. There were over 30 attendees, with 10 from each city.









Officers responded to a suicidal subject armed with a firearm. The subject had contacted a social worker indicating he had a gun in his mouth and was going to use it unless he was given more medications.