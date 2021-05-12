Case updates May 10, 2021
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Pop-up clinic at Shoreline Library Monday
with Johnson and Johnson vaccine
See article
United States
- Total cases 32,571,814 - 22,258 in one day
- Total deaths 579,366 - 415 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 416,930
- Total hospitalizations 22,954
- Total deaths 5,593
King county
- Total cases 101,389 - 115 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,973 - 11 in a day
- Total deaths 1,544 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,526 - 14 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,351 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 396 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,344 - 4 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
