Case updates May 10, 2021

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Pop-up clinic at Shoreline Library Monday
with Johnson and Johnson vaccine
See article
United States 
  • Total cases 32,571,814 - 22,258 in one day
  • Total deaths 579,366 - 415 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 416,930   
  • Total hospitalizations 22,954 
  • Total deaths 5,593 

King county 
  • Total cases 101,389 - 115 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 5,973 - 11 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,544 - 2 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,526 -  14 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,351 -  1 in a day
  • Total deaths 396 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,344 - 4 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 313 -  0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


