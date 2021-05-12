Pop-up vaccine clinic at Shoreline Library with "one and done" Johnson and Johnson vaccine Monday

COVID-19 vaccines are always free









As a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

ICHS will be administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently approved for individuals 18 years or older and requires only one shot to be fully effective.



All individuals, regardless of insurance or immigration status are invited to join. Mandarin, Vietnamese and Korean interpreters will be available during the event.

This event is co-hosted by Shoreline Public Library and ICHS. The clinic is located at the Shoreline Public Library located at



Since April 15, all Washington adults are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. ICHS has been hosting pop-up vaccine clinics with community partners since March as part of their ongoing effort to distribute the vaccine equitably to BIPOC and marginalized members of our communities.



To learn more about this event please email Lawrence Rech at



On April 23, 2021 the CDC and the FDA recommended that the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resume use in the United States, after a temporary pause. A review of all available data at this time shows that the J and J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.



Reports of adverse events following the use of J and J vaccine suggest an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.





At this time, available data suggest the chance of TTS is very low – with only 15 cases identified out of about 8 million vaccines administered nationwide.

To learn more about the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 please visit:







