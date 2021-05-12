LUNAFEST Film Festival May 16 offers feature films by and about women
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The Junior League of Seattle is excited to host its inaugural LUNAFEST Film Festival on Sunday, May 16, 2021. This festival has 7 feature films by and about women.
We invite you to support JLS’ mission by attending this virtual event that you can experience from the comfort of your home.
General Admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased on the JLS 2021 LUNAFEST site.
More information can be found at https://www.jrleagueseattle.org/2021-lunafest/
