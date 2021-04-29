Last Call for 8X8Photo Submissions
Saturday, May 1, 2021
An online exhibit and sale featuring hundreds of photographs
Deadline: May 9, 2021
ShoreLake Arts is currently accepting submissions for the 8X8Photo exhibit and sale. Registration and participation is open to all - no photography background required. We have everyone from youth to adult - mixture of professional and amateur photographers!
8X8Photo is now in its second year, and presented by ShoreLake Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts. The proceeds from this event work to keep the arts thriving in our region.
The purpose of this event is to showcase a sample of your work, and give photographers a chance to present work to a mass audience.
We print them for you, you just submit your photo/s when registering - a piece of cake!
You can submit a maximum of 10 photos - series welcome and encouraged! There is a $6 fee to register (free for students pre-K to grade 12).
We only print what sells, so no need to pick up unsold photographs.
Commission: Artists have the choice of the following:
- Sale money from any art becomes a 100% donation to ShoreLake Arts – Thank You!!
- Artists receive 40% commission on any works sold.
- Cash prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, Sponsor's Choice and Director’s Choice Awards! Awards are for the photographers work (1 photo or 10).
- May 9: Deadline to register your photos online
- May 20-27: Exhibition is live and all photos on sale for $36 each + tax
Thank you to our event sponsor Jack Malek - Windermere Broker and Realtor!
Thank you to our Partners, Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, and the City of Lake Forest Park.
Questions? Email Terri Price at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
