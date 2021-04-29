Metal for Meals scrap metal drive

Saturday, May 1, 2021


A scrap metal drive to benefit Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels during Older American Month will take place at the Senior Center Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 8am to 4pm.

Community members will bring their scrap metal to recycle/donate for free and United Metals, a division of The United Group, will donate money to both Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels.

When: May 15, 2021 from 8am – 4pm
Where: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE (building facing NE 185th

More information including items that we can be accepted are here: https://www.facebook.com/events/454940008922697/



Posted by DKH at 2:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  