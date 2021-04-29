Metal for Meals scrap metal drive
Saturday, May 1, 2021
A scrap metal drive to benefit Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels during Older American Month will take place at the Senior Center Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 8am to 4pm.
Community members will bring their scrap metal to recycle/donate for free and United Metals, a division of The United Group, will donate money to both Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels.
When: May 15, 2021 from 8am – 4pm
Where: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE (building facing NE 185th
More information including items that we can be accepted are here: https://www.facebook.com/events/454940008922697/
