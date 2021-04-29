Life Changer Award 2021 – Call for Nominations

Do you know someone who has made life better for others? That someone might be a friend, a teacher, a doctor, a pastor or anyone?





You can gain recognition for that deserving person by nominating him or her for an American Legion Life Changer Award. It’s easy to nominate someone and a successful nomination will provide a wonderful reward for that deserving person who has made life better for others in their community.









The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion has sponsored the Life Changer Award since 2012. Post members will select the winner. The winner will receive a framed certificate and a $200 award.



The 2020 Life Changer Awardee was Gary Walderman, founder and director of Hero’s Café Lynnwood whose mission is to bring together area Veterans through monthly meetings creating new friendships and to raise funds and services to meet the many needs of Military Veterans. Other awardees can be found here from Shoreline Area News:



Nominations can be made by submitting (up to 300 words) describing how your nominee made life better. Include the full name, address and phone number of the nominee as well as your full name, address and phone number. Email your nomination (before June 1, 2021) to: starrsutherlandjrpost227@gmail.com





You can also send your nomination to American Legion Post 227, P.O. Box 55193, Shoreline, WA 98155. Questions about the Life Changer Award program can be directed to the email or P.O. Box addresses above.







