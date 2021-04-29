Case updates April 29, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination clinic now taking walk-ins

Firefighters preparing syringes. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE . See the article .





Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site .





Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.





They are also taking a number of walk in patients.





They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.



Case updates April 29, 2021



United States

Total cases 32,091,429 - 60,081 in one day

Total deaths 572,190 - 812 in one day

Washington state Total cases 403,040 - 1,322 new cases in one day

Total hospitalizations 22,236 - 42 new in one day

Total deaths 5,499 - 12 new in one day

King county

Total cases 98,095 - 475 in a day

Total hospitalizations 5,827 - 43 in a day

Total deaths 1,525 - 11 in a day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total cases 23,957 - 88 in a day

Total hospitalizations 1,326 - 6 in a day

Total deaths 394 - 3 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total cases 2,292 - 6 in a day

Total hospitalizations 198 - 3 in a day

Total deaths 97 - 4 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 312 - 1 in a day

hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day

deaths 4 - no change







