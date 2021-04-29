Case updates April 29, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination clinic now taking walk-ins
Saturday, May 1, 2021
|Firefighters preparing syringes. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article.
Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site.
Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.
They are also taking a number of walk in patients.
They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.
United States
- Total cases 32,091,429 - 60,081 in one day
- Total deaths 572,190 - 812 in one day
Washington state
- Total cases 403,040 - 1,322 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,236 - 42 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,499 - 12 new in one day
King county
- Total cases 98,095 - 475 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,827 - 43 in a day
- Total deaths 1,525 - 11 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 23,957 - 88 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,326 - 6 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 3 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,292 - 6 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 198 - 3 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 4 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 312 - 1 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
