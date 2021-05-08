Help for Gardeners: Ask a Master Gardener Video and Email Clinics

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Got a garden question? 

The King County Master Gardener Program in-person plant clinics have been suspended, at least for the first part of the 2021 garden season, but home gardeners can still get their questions answered live in our Video Clinic or by sending an email.

Gardeners can speak live with a Master Gardener and share images of problems or concerns. 

Video Clinics operate every Tuesday, from 7pm to 8:30pm, and Saturday, from 11:30am to 1pm, from now through October 16, 2021. (All times Pacific Daylight Time.)

  • Reach the Video Clinic at : https://zoom.us/j/97486865709
    • Meeting ID: 974 8686 5709
    • Dial into the Zoom meeting: +1 253 215 8782 with Meeting ID: 974 8686 5709 OR 
    • use the One Tap Mobile with your iPhone: +12532158782,,97486865709#
    • You may also use your phone to reach us at: 253-215-8782. Enter Meeting ID: 9748685709#984 5100 2603 and Password: 490023, when prompted.

The Master Gardener Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit, supporting the work and activities of the Master Gardener Program



