Clean out the garage and garden shed - and help senior services in the area with Metal for Meals



Have old appliances and yard equipment sitting in your garage? Recycle it at our metal drive supporting Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels!

Appliances: Fridges, Washers, Dryers, Ovens, Microwaves, Dishwashers, BBQ Grills, Water heaters, etc.

Yard equipment: Lawn mowers, Weed eaters, Edgers, Trimmers

Non-ferrous metals: Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Brass

Computer parts, laptops, cell phones, gaming systems, extension cords, power cords/chargers

Furniture

Car parts, rims, batteries



Community members will bring their scrap metal to recycle/donate for free and United Metals, a division of The United Group, will donate money to both Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels.



When: May 15, 2021 from 8am – 4pm

Where: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center

18560 1st Ave NE (building facing NE 185th



