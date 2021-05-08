Clean out the garage and garden shed - and help senior services in the area with Metal for Meals
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Have old appliances and yard equipment sitting in your garage? Recycle it at our metal drive supporting Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels!
We'll take:
- Appliances: Fridges, Washers, Dryers, Ovens, Microwaves, Dishwashers, BBQ Grills, Water heaters, etc.
- Yard equipment: Lawn mowers, Weed eaters, Edgers, Trimmers
- Non-ferrous metals: Copper, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Brass
- Computer parts, laptops, cell phones, gaming systems, extension cords, power cords/chargers
- Furniture
- Car parts, rims, batteries
A scrap metal drive to benefit Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels during Older American Month will take place at the Senior Center Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 8am to 4pm.
Community members will bring their scrap metal to recycle/donate for free and United Metals, a division of The United Group, will donate money to both Sound Generations and Meals on Wheels.
When: May 15, 2021 from 8am – 4pm
Where: Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave NE (building facing NE 185th
More information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/454940008922697/
