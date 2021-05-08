Photo:Poem - The Forest Archives
Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Hamlin Park photo by Vicki Westberg
The Forest Archives
Silhouetted by
an iridescent
web of stars
monastic hoods of
evergreens nod imperceptibly.
Supernatural beings
do inhabit the region
like mythological giants,
tired ancient spirits gathered
in the painful endurance of time.
Cathedral spires, heavy and hard
aspire upward like tapers
to be lit by lightning fires.
They creak like masts in the wind
from blasts that make them turn and bend,
bow and sway in a noisy dance of freedom.
The pipe organ prelude concludes
with a sepulchral silence
that dares forth
an occult moan.
Rain is due and spirits fly
among the arboreal ecclesia.
Then streams of sacred sapphires enter
and sizzle through the archives
like church whispers,
telling stories
of the past, grandpast
and great grandpast,
and how the archives
retain water
in their fibers
as I do.
--Vicki Westberg 2011
