Case updates May 8, 2021
Monday, May 10, 2021
|Firefighters from Bothell, Northshore, and
Shoreline staff the North King County
vaccination clinic in Shoreline.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
United States
- Total cases 32,481,455 - 34,159 in one day
- Total deaths 578,520 - 579 in one day
Washington state - not updated
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 413,980
- Total hospitalizations 22,798
- Total deaths 5,564
King county
- Total cases 101,099 - 144 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,949 - 14 in a day
- Total deaths 1,542 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,471 - -90 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,349 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 396 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,340 - 0 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 1 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
