Case updates May 8, 2021

Monday, May 10, 2021

Firefighters from Bothell, Northshore, and
Shoreline staff the North King County 
vaccination clinic in Shoreline.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Immunization is quick and easy at the UW Med North King County vaccination clinic.

Latest information HERE

Case updates May 8, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,481,455 - 34,159 in one day
  • Total deaths 578,520 - 579 in one day

Washington state  - not updated
  • Total cases 413,980  
  • Total hospitalizations 22,798 
  • Total deaths 5,564 

King county 
  • Total cases 101,099 - 144 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 5,949 - 14 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,542 - 0 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,471 -  -90 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,349 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 396 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,340 - 0 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  2 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 313 -  1 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  