NE 195th Street pedestrian bridge temporary closure
Monday, May 10, 2021
|NE 195th pedestrian bridge
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Residents on NE 195th east of I-5 will have access to their driveways during the work, except during mill and overlay work. They should should expect vibration and construction noise.
This work is weather dependent and duration of closure may change. Work hours are from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.
The NE 195th pedestrian bridge will be closed on both sides during the work and there will be no access to pedestrians or bicyclists.
Alternative crossing routes are located at NE 185th St and NE 205th St.
