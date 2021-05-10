NE 195th Street pedestrian bridge temporary closure

NE 195th pedestrian bridge

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Sound Transit will be temporarily closing the NE 195th pedestrian bridge at some time between May 10 and May 28 while sidewalk and asphalt paving is done on the east side of the freeway for the light rail project.





Residents on NE 195th east of I-5 will have access to their driveways during the work, except during mill and overlay work. They should should expect vibration and construction noise.This work is weather dependent and duration of closure may change. Work hours are from 7am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.The NE 195th pedestrian bridge will be closed on both sides during the work and there will be no access to pedestrians or bicyclists.Alternative crossing routes are located at NE 185th St and NE 205th St.