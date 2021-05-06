Case updates May 6, 2021
Saturday, May 8, 2021
|The Shoreline Center is closer to home than
any other ongoing vaccine site
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
United States
- Total cases 32,403,159 - 44,766 in one day
- Total deaths 577,041 - 709 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 412,483 - 1,408 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 22,699 - 35 new cases in a day
- Total deaths 5,564 - 11 new in a day
King county
- Total cases 100,485 - 347 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,926 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 1,536 - 3 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,389 - 91 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,348 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 396 - 2 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,338 - 4 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 199 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 312 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
