Case updates May 6, 2021

Saturday, May 8, 2021


The Shoreline Center is closer to home than
any other ongoing vaccine site
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline vaccine clinic extends hours, welcomes walk-ins, and has Pfizer


United States 
  • Total cases 32,403,159 - 44,766 in one day
  • Total deaths 577,041 - 709 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 412,483 - 1,408 new cases in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 22,699 - 35 new cases in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,564 - 11 new in a day 

King county 
  • Total cases 100,485 - 347 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 5,926 - 2 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,536 - 3 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,389 - 91 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,348 -  1 in a day
  • Total deaths 396 - 2 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,338 - 4 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 199 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 312 -  0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


