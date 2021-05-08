Temporary art structure in Shoreview Park for dance performances
Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Inflatable, temporary performance space
Photo by Eric ChenMou
As part of the virtual Race and Climate Change Festival recently announced by Spectrum Dance Theater, on Saturday May 8, 2021 from 7:30 - 9:00pm at the east soccer field at Shoreview Park, an outdoor impromptu performance will be held for the Shoreline Community.
It features a temporary, large-scale inflatable artwork by European art team KOGAA, installed in a frame, and a dance number choreographed by some of the best dancers in the region and nation (Donald Byrd and dancers attending the festival from New York to LA and beyond). Grab a blanket and some chairs and treat yourselves to some of the finest contemporary performance in the country.
All COVID-19 precautions (masks and distancing) will be in place. Thank you's are extensive starting with the partnering organizations: Spectrum Dance Theater, Shoreline Economic Development's Film Office, KOGAA, 4Culture and many more.
