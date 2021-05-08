Temporary art structure in Shoreview Park for dance performances

Inflatable, temporary performance space

Photo by Eric ChenMou

As part of the virtual As part of the virtual Race and Climate Change Festival recently announced by Spectrum Dance Theater, on Saturday May 8, 2021 from 7:30 - 9:00pm at the east soccer field at Shoreview Park, an outdoor impromptu performance will be held for the Shoreline Community.





It features a temporary, large-scale inflatable artwork by European art team KOGAA, installed in a frame, and a dance number choreographed by some of the best dancers in the region and nation (Donald Byrd and dancers attending the festival from New York to LA and beyond). Grab a blanket and some chairs and treat yourselves to some of the finest contemporary performance in the country.





All COVID-19 precautions (masks and distancing) will be in place. Thank you's are extensive starting with the partnering organizations: Spectrum Dance Theater, Shoreline Economic Development's Film Office, KOGAA, 4Culture and many more.







