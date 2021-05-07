Case updates May 5, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination center is open to all

Friday, May 7, 2021

Firefighters set up cones to direct people to the vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center




United States 
  • Total cases 32,356,034 - 41,909 in one day
  • Total deaths 576,238 - 730 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 411,075 - 1,142 new cases in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 22,664 - 50 new cases in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,553 - 14 new in a day  

King county 
  • Total cases 104,256 - 372 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,924 - 10 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,533 - 1 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 25,007 - 52 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,347 -  -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,435 - 5 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 199 -  -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 329 -   -1 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 5:04 AM
Tags: ,

