Case updates May 5, 2021 - Shoreline vaccination center is open to all
Friday, May 7, 2021
|Firefighters set up cones to direct people to the vaccine clinic at the Shoreline Center
United States
- Total cases 32,356,034 - 41,909 in one day
- Total deaths 576,238 - 730 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 411,075 - 1,142 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 22,664 - 50 new cases in a day
- Total deaths 5,553 - 14 new in a day
King county
- Total cases 104,256 - 372 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,924 - 10 in a day
- Total deaths 1,533 - 1 in a day
- Total cases 25,007 - 52 in a day
- Total cases 25,007 - 52 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,347 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
- Total cases 2,435 - 5 in a day
- Total cases 2,435 - 5 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 199 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
- cases 329 - -1 in a day
- cases 329 - -1 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
