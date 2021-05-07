New online French Intermediate class

stock photo Have you been dreaming of a trip to France for the last year and half? If the answer is "oui," we have just the class for you! Have you been dreaming of a trip to France for the last year and half? If the answer is "oui," we have just the class for you!





Brush up on your French in French Intermediate, a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.





This class deepens vocabulary, grammar, and enhanced conversational skills and covers French history and culture as well.





French Fundamentals is recommended but not required. Please note that this course is offered in partnership with Edmonds College.





Fee: $99

Dates: 5/13/21 - 6/3/21 (Thursdays)

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Location: Online via Zoom





Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu












