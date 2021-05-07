Gavin Dalziel awarded $2000 scholarship from Sno-King School Retirees

Sno-King School Retirees have chosen four students to receive $2000 scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year to begin their university education.





Our unit consists of retired educators from Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts.





Through the generosity of former member Winnie Smith, who left our unit money in her will, we will be able to offer each of these students an additional three years of financial help to become an educator.





In Shoreline School District the following student was selected:





Gavin Dalziel will be continuing his education at Linfield University after graduating from Shorecrest High School. In college, Gavin plans to continue his love for sports that has seen him excel in both football and soccer in high school, with leadership positions on both teams.





Gavin has also been involved in band and worked with Special Olympics Soccer as a team partner. Gavin comes from a family of educators and wants to continue this tradition as a physical education teacher.











