Case updates May 3, 2021 - no change to phases for two weeks
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
|The Shoreline vaccination clinic is at the north end of the Shoreline Center
They are making appointments and taking walk-ins
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article.
Schedule online for the UW Medicine Shoreline vaccine site.
Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.
They are also taking a number of walk in patients.
They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.
The Governor has delayed changes to Phases for two weeks, so King county will remain in Phase III.
Case updates May 3, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,267,958 - 32,460 in one day
- Total deaths 574,679 - 404 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 408,607 - 1,416 new cases in a day
- Total hospitalizations 22,556 - 84 new in a day
- Total deaths 5,528 - 21 new in a day
King county
- Total cases 99,420 - 203 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,897 - 17 in a day
- Total deaths 1,527 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,191 - 35 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,343 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,321 - 6 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 200 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment