Case updates May 3, 2021 - no change to phases for two weeks

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The Shoreline vaccination clinic is at the north end of the Shoreline Center
They are making appointments and taking walk-ins
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NESee the article

Schedule online for the UW Medicine Shoreline vaccine site.

Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.

They are also taking a number of walk in patients

They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.

The Governor has delayed changes to Phases for two weeks, so King county will remain in Phase III.

United States 
  • Total cases 32,267,958 - 32,460 in one day
  • Total deaths 574,679 - 404 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 408,607 - 1,416 new cases in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 22,556 - 84 new in a day  
  • Total deaths 5,528 - 21 new in a day   

King county 
  • Total cases 99,420 - 203 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,897 - 17 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,527 - 1 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,191 - 35 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,343 -  4 in a day
  • Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,321 - 6 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 200 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 313 - 0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change

