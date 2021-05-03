Case updates May 3, 2021 - no change to phases for two weeks

UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE





Schedule online for the UW Medicine Shoreline vaccine site .





Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.





They are also taking a number of walk in patients.





They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.





The Governor has delayed changes to Phases for two weeks, so King county will remain in Phase III.