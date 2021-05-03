80% cut to King County gov emissions within decade under new climate plan
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The 2020 Strategic Climate Action also lays out plans for preparing the county for the impacts of climate change, with a focus on the communities likely to be most impacted in the coming decades.
Under three overarching sections, the more than 300-page plan describes the specific actions needed to achieve the County’s ambitious targets, including:
- Transition to zero-emissions transit fleet and improve county’s fleet fuel efficiency
- Upgrade existing buildings and meet stringent green building standards for new buildings, as well as promote collaborative regional green building projects
- Reach 2030 goal of zero waste for King County agencies
- Maintain, restore, protect and expand forests and farms in King County to help offset carbon emissions
- Implement community driven policy for frontline communities most impacted by climate change with focus on equity, housing security, energy justice, green jobs and more
- Prepare for climate impacts on rainfall patterns, with consideration of stormwater, wastewater, food planning as well as salmon recovery, sea level rise, hazard mapping and drinking water supply
This updated climate plan builds on goals set in the 2015 plan, but with far more aggressive targets for county operations aimed preparing King County for a more sustainable and equitable future.
Councilmember Rod Dembowski commented:
“Climate change is the most serious issue that humanity must confront to ensure the viability and livability of our planet for future generations. Successfully addressing this issue will require a worldwide effort, and local action.
"The King County Strategic Climate Action Plan has been a globally recognized, forward thinking, and growing document for nearly a decade.
"Our work in this plan update will push our climate change response further, faster and do even more to center equity and impacted communities.
"With millions of high-paying new jobs in the emerging zero-emission economy coming, this plan also helps ensure that King County residents, especially those from historically disadvantaged communities, will be ready to compete and be hired into those living wage jobs.
I am proud to support this important work.”
