Happy Days on the Horizon - day 2 - fundraiser for Senior Center

The Senior Center Happy Days on the Horizon hybrid fundraiser started Tuesday and continues through Friday, May 7, 2021.





Our fundraiser begins with an amazing video kick off. To watch the video, click the links below!

Hear from Executive Director Theresa LaCroix in her video here

And did you know that the Army is a major part of food delivery to homebound seniors? Hear from one of the Army Reserve in this video.



Congratulations to our first prize winner, MaryEllen Muir. We are doing random drawings each day. Every person registered is automatically entered to win a prize!





Drive-thru lunch is today, Wednesday from 12 - 1pm. Lunch is $10 a plate and can be ordered in advance at 206-365-1536 or ordered upon arrival. Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA, 98155).



We need your help to reach our $125,000 fundraising goal. SLFPSC provides wellness activities, community dining programs, mental health and social work sessions, and self care services to seniors in our community. A donation allows us to keep these programs affordable and available.



