Case updates May 13, 2021 - 12 years and up can get vaccinations at Shoreline vaccination center

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Lake Forest Park resident Linnea Sodal was one of the first youth under 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Shoreline Center vaccination clinic. Photo by Silje Sodal.

The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and older to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer is available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings. Info here

No appointment necessary but they would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.


United States 
  • Total cases 32,681,787 - 37,231 in one day
  • Total deaths 581,573 - 733 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 421,757   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,159 
  • Total deaths 5,622 

King county 
  • Total cases 102,526 - 645 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,006 - 2 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,554 - 2 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,501 -  95 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,354 -  -1 in a day
  • Total deaths 398 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,366 - 9 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 98 - 1 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 316 -  3 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


