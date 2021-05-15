Case updates May 13, 2021 - 12 years and up can get vaccinations at Shoreline vaccination center
Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Lake Forest Park resident Linnea Sodal was one of the first youth under 16 to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Shoreline Center vaccination clinic. Photo by Silje Sodal.
The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and older to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer is available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium 18650 1st Ave NE, north end of buildings. Info here
No appointment necessary but they would appreciate it if walk-ins arrived before 5pm, if possible.
Case updates May 13, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,681,787 - 37,231 in one day
- Total deaths 581,573 - 733 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 421,757
- Total hospitalizations 23,159
- Total deaths 5,622
King county
- Total cases 102,526 - 645 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 6,006 - 2 in a day
- Total deaths 1,554 - 2 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,501 - 95 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,354 - -1 in a day
- Total deaths 398 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,366 - 9 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 98 - 1 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 316 - 3 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment