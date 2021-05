Photo by Steven H. Robinson The Yummy Box food truck is scheduled for this Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Yummy Box food truck is scheduled for this Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Monka Brewing , 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 (west side of 15th across from Safeway).





Monka has a regular schedule of food trucks which you can check out here , along with the menu for each truck.





If you like, you can buy a brew at Monka to go with your dinner.