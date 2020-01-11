Special Olympics volunteer to speak at Kiwanis dinner meeting Jan 16





The Grill is located at the SW corner of 125th Street and Aurora Avenue. The evening will begin with a meal served by the restaurant.









All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees who are not Kiwanis members are requested to RSVP to:



We look forward to seeing you at the Kiwanis meeting on January 16.





After the meal, Alex Rider, Senior Manager of Volunteers for Special Olympics, Washington, will speak about the heart-warming activities of Special Olympics.