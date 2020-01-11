Special Olympics volunteer to speak at Kiwanis dinner meeting Jan 16
Saturday, January 11, 2020
The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will meet from 6:30 to 8:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the 125th Street Grill at 12255 Aurora Ave N.
The Grill is located at the SW corner of 125th Street and Aurora Avenue. The evening will begin with a meal served by the restaurant.
After the meal, Alex Rider, Senior Manager of Volunteers for Special Olympics, Washington, will speak about the heart-warming activities of Special Olympics.
There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after Rider’s presentation.
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees who are not Kiwanis members are requested to RSVP to: cegoering@gmail.com
We look forward to seeing you at the Kiwanis meeting on January 16.
