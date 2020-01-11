Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter - can you help?

By Lisa Surowiec, NUHSA





The shelter will officially open on Sunday evening. The hotline number for information is 206-801-2797

If you are interested in this opportunity for community service, we invite you to attend the next training, Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-3pm.









In partnership with the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), the City is using a portion of the former Shoreline Police Station located at 1206 N 185th St as an emergency severe weather shelter this winter. (See previous article)





Please email shorelineewshelter@gmail.com for details and to sign up to attend. Volunteers must be 18 or older.

Oh my, it’s getting cold out.Whether or not you’re buying into the Snowpocalypse 2020, the fact is that we’re headed for colder temperatures and likely a little bit of accumulation as early as Sunday.If you’ve been tightening your coat closer to you as soon as you step outside, and have felt the relief of stepping back into your warm house, consider how it must be for our unsheltered neighbors. And how much worse it’s about to get.The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter opens on nights that sustain temperatures below 34 degrees for at least 4 hours or there is more than 2 inches of accumulated snow. We plan to activate for the first time this Sunday. Through the commitment of some amazing, fabulous volunteers, we will be able to protect 15 adults from the cold overnight.We are looking to expand our roster of volunteers to ensure coverage on these cold winter nights.Volunteers work in pairs and for a full night’s shift. Starting at 8pm to go through opening procedures, and opening the doors at 8:30pm. Guests will leave by 7:30am, and volunteers will leave by 8am.