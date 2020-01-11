Call for Art Donations: Art from the Attic Sale 2020

2019 Art from the Attic sale

Donations are now being accepted for the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council’s Art from the Attic sale at the 30th annual Shoreline Arts Festival.





Turn your unwanted art into someone else’s treasure and support the Arts Council at the same time!









Donation forms are available. All donations become the property of the Arts Council and unsold items will not be returned. Items accepted include fine art (framed or unframed), sculpture, posters (framed or unframed), matted prints, frames, gently used art supplies, ceramics, glass art, handmade jewelry, artisan works, and art books.Items should be in good condition and can be dropped off at the Arts Council office between 10am-5pm, Monday-Thursday (building closed on federal holidays). The office is located at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 Donation forms are available. All donations become the property of the Arts Council and unsold items will not be returned.









The Shoreline-Lake Forest Arts Council is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts in our communities. For more information contact us at 206-417-4645 or The Art from the Attic sale will be held during the 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival happening on June 27, 2020 10am-6pm and June 28, 10am-5pm. The Shoreline Arts Festival will be held at Shoreline Community College.Proceeds from the sale will support Arts Council programming including arts education, summer concerts in the park, The Gallery at Town Center, and the Shoreline Arts Festival.The Shoreline-Lake Forest Arts Council is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the arts in our communities. For more information contact us at 206-417-4645 or gallery@shorelinearts.net













Blow the cobwebs off your neglected paintings and breathe new life into your old art!