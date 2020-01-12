Shorecrest Big Band Swing Dance Saturday plus dance lessons
Shorecrest Big Band Swing Dance
Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 6:30pm – 10pm
Shorecrest High School
Enjoy an evening of live music performed by the Jazz Ensemble and Stage Band of Shorecrest High School and the Kellogg Middle School Jazz Bands on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 7:30-10:00pm in the Shorecrest Commons.
Live Music begins at 7:30pm.
Swing Dance lessons from 6:30-7:30pm for an additional $6.
Ticket prices:
- Adults $12 in advance / $15 at the door.
- Students: $6 with ASB $8 without.
- Dance Lesson tickets $6.
Purchase online at Brown Paper Tickets
Tickets will also be available at the door.
All funds raised will support the Shorecrest Jazz and Band programs.
Questions? Email Megan Sanderson
