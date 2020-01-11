Jobs: WSDOT Property management and Transportation engineer











Program Manager - Transportation Engineer 3 (Multiple Positions)

Closing Date/Time: Fri. 01/24/20 11:59 PM Pacific Time

Salary: $68,871.00 - $92,647.00 Annually



Looking for engineers who share our passion for growth and development. We are in search of multiple experienced roadway design engineers who have an exceptional aptitude for managing projects. We are looking for a project manager who will be responsible for performing design work, reviewing design work and administering consultant agreements involved with the preparation of various engineering documents. These roles provide guidance and direction regarding WSDOT standards and procedures as well as reviewing documentation to ensure that designs meet standard practices. These positions will supervise and coach staff to maximize performance in their current roles and to prepare them for future roles. They will also manage and work collaboratively with consultants and contractors to ensure design project deliverables are met.



As part of our team, these roles will play a vital role in the delivery of the Design-Build portion of Fish Passage programs, helping to reestablish fish passage migration routes.



The first review date of applications will be conducted on January 17, 2020. It is to your advantage to apply as early as possible.



View the job description and apply:







Job description and application: Property Management Agent - PAS 3 In-Training Closing Date/Time: Fri. 01/24/20 11:59 PM Pacific TimeSalary: $68,871.00 - $92,647.00 AnnuallyLooking for engineers who share our passion for growth and development. We are in search of multiple experienced roadway design engineers who have an exceptional aptitude for managing projects. We are looking for a project manager who will be responsible for performing design work, reviewing design work and administering consultant agreements involved with the preparation of various engineering documents. These roles provide guidance and direction regarding WSDOT standards and procedures as well as reviewing documentation to ensure that designs meet standard practices. These positions will supervise and coach staff to maximize performance in their current roles and to prepare them for future roles. They will also manage and work collaboratively with consultants and contractors to ensure design project deliverables are met.As part of our team, these roles will play a vital role in the delivery of the Design-Build portion of Fish Passage programs, helping to reestablish fish passage migration routes.The first review date of applications will be conducted on January 17, 2020. It is to your advantage to apply as early as possible.View the job description and apply: Program Manager - TE3 Shoreline

- Property and Acquisition Specialist 3 In-TrainingSalary: $47,552.00 - $75,781.00 AnnuallyProvide property management services to internal and external clients, which includes maintaining, leasing, inspecting, marketing and disposing of WSDOT owned properties. Research and interpret public records to locate property information and maps as needed in order to answer internal and external questions regarding property ownership interests, property boundaries, encumbrances, damage claims and possible encroachment issues. Identify any problems and determine solutions.The first resume review will be on January 17, 2020 and it is to your advantage to apply as early as possible.