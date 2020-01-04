Friday statement from Swedish re SEIU negotiations

Saturday, January 4, 2020

After all-night discussions with representatives from SEIU 1199NW, Swedish is pleased that both sides have agreed to intensive negotiations through next week (Sunday, Jan. 5-Friday, Jan. 10), in partnership with federal mediators, to work toward a final contract agreement.

During this time, SEIU 1199NW has agreed to hold on any strike notification while negotiations are ongoing.

We believe this is a positive step toward reaching a mutually acceptable agreement constructively and in good faith. With this development, Swedish is optimistic that we can come to an agreement at the bargaining table.

Swedish has a Primary Care clinic in the 4-corners business district on Richmond Beach Road in Shoreline.


