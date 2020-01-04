Friday statement from Swedish re SEIU negotiations
Saturday, January 4, 2020
During this time, SEIU 1199NW has agreed to hold on any strike notification while negotiations are ongoing.
We believe this is a positive step toward reaching a mutually acceptable agreement constructively and in good faith. With this development, Swedish is optimistic that we can come to an agreement at the bargaining table.
Swedish has a Primary Care clinic in the 4-corners business district on Richmond Beach Road in Shoreline.
