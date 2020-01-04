Photos: North City fire station

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Photo by Mike Remarcke


The new fire station in the North City business district on NE 180th is starting to look like its design photos!

Mike took advantage of the break in the rain to get an updated photo.

Fire crews have continued to work from the site, from a temporary building at the back of the site.

Photo by Mike Remarcke


The fire bays are drive-through. There is a training area on the back of the building which includes the second story roof to practice ladder rescues.





