Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 3 - Shoreline

The closing date for this job posting has been extended in an effort to establish a broader, more competitive candidate pool. To view the entire posting and apply, please visit: Administrative Assistant 3 - Shoreline

















Administrative Assistant 3 - ShorelineClosing Date/Time: Mon. 01/13/20 11:59 PM Pacific TimeSalary: $38,455.00 - $51,231.00 AnnuallyJob Type: Full Time - PermanentLocation: King County - Shoreline, WashingtonRecruitment Number: 19DOT-NWR-12865WSDOT is seeking an energetic and organized administrative professional to independently perform duties in direct support of senior management. This position will establish and improve procedures and manage the day-to-day administrative functions relating to payroll, travel, accounting, supplies, invoices, vehicles, security, facilities and telecommunications. This position specifically supports three organization managers and also provides backup for the Employee Transportation Coordinator.