New bill protects grieving families from scam artists

A bill requested by Attorney General Nick Brown strengthening probate law to protect grieving families from scam artists passed the Legislature with bipartisan support and now heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.





The judge ordered John B. Elliott, Shanelle Sunde, and their companies to pay more than $7 million in penalties, restitution, legal fees, and costs.





The case exposed significant loopholes in Washington law that made it possible for the defendants to become court-appointed probate administrators for estates of people they didn’t know in counties where the deceased people had not lived.











