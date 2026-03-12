NEMCo offers 3-day CERT Basic Training course starting April 25, 2026



The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is pleased to offer the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training, beginning Saturday, April 25, 2026.

This free, three‑day course equips community members with practical skills to prepare for emergencies, disasters, and other incidents. No prior experience is required, CERT is designed for people of all ages and backgrounds.Classes are presented by trained CERT instructors in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and overall preparedness. Regardless of your age, background, experience or capabilities, there is something you can do to help yourself, your family and your community.The program features interactive, easy-to-follow lessons with hands-on practice, culminating in a realistic disaster simulation to apply your new skills with confidence.Class: Community CERT Basic ProgramDates: