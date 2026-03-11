Former Shorewood wrestler achieves Collegiate All American Honor at NJCAA Championship

Tibodeau gets pin in first match of the tournament

Story and Photos by Tricia Norton Story and Photos by Tricia Norton

w





Isabella Crave (SW class of 2025) and Hunter Tibodeau (SW class of 2023) qualified as part of the Big Bend (WA) team. Libby Norton (SW class of 2025) took the mat for Indian Hills Community College (IA).





(Left) Tibodeau on podium--All American, 8th place

Tibodeau wrestled for Big Bend this season as a heavyweight. He qualified for Nationals, placing 2nd in the NCJAA West Region 18. In the National Championships, he battled through his bracket, finishing in 8th place, becoming an All American. wrestled for Big Bend this season as a heavyweight. He qualified for Nationals, placing 2nd in the NCJAA West Region 18. In the National Championships, he battled through his bracket, finishing in 8th place, becoming an All American.





Shorewood coach Derek Norton said, “I am so proud of Hunter. He is, to my knowledge, the first Shorewood wrestler to become a collegiate All American.”

Tibodeau battled several injuries this season and said that while he hoped to place higher than 8th, “[becoming an All American] made the season feel worth it.” Tibodeau is joining the Einstein wrestling coaching staff to help train the next generation of champions. Tibodeau battled several injuries this season and said that while he hoped to place higher than 8th, “[becoming an All American] made the season feel worth it.” Tibodeau is joining the Einstein wrestling coaching staff to help train the next generation of champions.





Crave with pin in first match of tournament.

Izzy Crave and Libby Norton both missed the podium, losing out in the blood rounds of the National Invitational tournament. Crave won both of her first matches by pin. andboth missed the podium, losing out in the blood rounds of the National Invitational tournament. Crave won both of her first matches by pin.





Indian Hills, 6x National Champions



Norton sustained a shoulder injury while winning her first match that hampered her progression. They both plan to be back next year and All American, following in Hunter’s footsteps.





Norton victorious in first match of the tournament While she didn’t make the podium, Norton scored 18 points for her team in the tournament, helping contribute to the overall team victory. While she didn’t make the podium, Norton scored 18 points for her team in the tournament, helping contribute to the overall team victory.





Indian Hills won both the men's and women’s tournament, making six straight national titles for the women of Indian Hills.



After the weekend Norton explained,





“It’s so exciting to watch kids from Shorewood move on and compete at the collegiate level and succeed on a national stage.”





Three former Shorewoodrestlers took the mat March 6, 2026 in Council Bluffs, Iowa representing Big Bend Community College and Indian Hills Community College.