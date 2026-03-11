Sno-King Community Chorale in concert March 20-21, 2026 - tickets available now
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
- 7 pm, Friday March 20, 2026
- 3 pm, Saturday March 21, 2026
The concert will feature two works with orchestra:
- Illuminare is Elaine Hagenberg's first extended work, consisting of five movements for SATB chorus and chamber orchestra. Read more from Elaine Hagenberg's website
- LUX: The Dawn From On High is Dan Forrest’s third major work for SATB chorus and orchestra. Read more from the Composer Dan Forrest's website
