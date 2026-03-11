Rep. Shelley Kloba: Millionaires Tax - Myth vs Fact

Low-income families pay nearly 14%.

The highest-income households pay around 4%.

Myth vs. Fact



Myth: “All the millionaires will leave Washington.”



Fact: The data does not support this claim.



Many states and cities with a millionaires tax have actually seen an increase in millionaires after implementation.



Cited:

https://fiscalpolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/030223-Fact-Sheet_-Millionaire-Migration-and-Taxes.pdf

https://ips-dc.org/report-wealth-expands-after-higher-state-taxes-on-high-income-earners/

https://inequality.org/article/millionaires-dont-flee-states-over-higher-taxes/

https://www.asanet.org/wp-content/uploads/attach/journals/jun16asrfeature.pdf Businesses operate where people want to live, and millionaires want to live where there are strong schools, infrastructure, public safety, clean water, and vibrant communities. Those things require investment.



Evidence from other states and from our own capital gains tax shows no mass exodus. In fact, high-net-worth individuals remain concentrated in states with thriving economies and strong public services.



Businesses operate where people want to live, and millionaires want to live where there are strong schools, infrastructure, public safety, clean water, and vibrant communities. Those things require investment.Evidence from other states and from our own capital gains tax shows no mass exodus. In fact, high-net-worth individuals remain concentrated in states with thriving economies and strong public services.

Myth: “Washington taxes are already among the highest in the country.”



Fact: Washington ranks roughly middle-of-the-pack nationally in overall tax burden as a share of income.



The issue isn’t that we tax too much overall, it’s who we tax. Our system relies heavily on sales taxes and flat taxes that hit working families hardest. This is what we’re trying to fix.



The issue isn’t that we tax too much overall, it’s who we tax. Our system relies heavily on sales taxes and flat taxes that hit working families hardest. This is what we’re trying to fix.

Myth: “The budget crisis is just irresponsible spending.”



Fact: Our budget challenges are structural.



Over the past decade, nearly a million more people have made Washington their home. Demand for schools, health care, housing, and behavioral health services has grown dramatically.



At the same time, state revenue as a share of personal income has declined. Our tax code is decoupling from our modern economy.



We cannot cut our way out of a structural problem without harming K-12 education, higher education, health care access, child care, and public safety.





Myth: “This is just piling a new tax on top of an already broken system.”



Fact: Our goal is not to simply add another tax; it’s to rebalance an unfair system.



Washington relies heavily on sales tax, property tax, and the Business & Occupation (B&O) tax. These are flat taxes that do not account for ability to pay. That means a nurse, a teacher, or a small business owner pays the same rate as a billionaire.



If we never begin shifting toward more progressive revenue sources, we will remain stuck in a system that disproportionately burdens working families.





Myth: “This would tax small businesses and entrepreneurs.”



Fact: This proposal applies only to personal adjusted gross income above $1 million, not to total business revenue.





Myth: “State revenues are growing, we don’t have a revenue problem.”



Fact: Our economy has grown, but our revenue system hasn’t kept pace.



Revenue as a share of total personal income in Washington is lower than it was 20 years ago. Meanwhile, the state population has grown by nearly 1 million people in the last decade, increasing the demand for schools, housing, healthcare, and public safety. With unreliable federal funding, we need a system that grows with our population and economy. Ours is structurally decoupled from the our modern tech- and service-driven economy.

: Our economy has grown, but our revenue system hasn’t kept pace.Revenue as a share of total personal income in Washington is lower than it was 20 years ago. Meanwhile, the state population has grown by nearly 1 million people in the last decade, increasing the demand for schools, housing, healthcare, and public safety. With unreliable federal funding, we need a system that grows with our population and economy. Ours is structurally decoupled from the our modern tech- and service-driven economy. Myth: “Voters already rejected an income tax — this ignores their will.”



Fact: Voters have consistently rejected broad-based income taxes that would impact everyone.



This proposal is fundamentally different: it is narrowly targeted to towards those earning over 1 million dollars of gross income and focused on correcting regressive inequities in our tax code.



Voters have consistently rejected broad-based income taxes that would impact everyone.This proposal is fundamentally different: it is narrowly targeted to towards those earning over 1 million dollars of gross income and focused on correcting regressive inequities in our tax code.

Myth: “This will hurt Washington’s competitiveness.”



Fact: Washington’s competitiveness depends on strong public investments.



Businesses choose to locate where there are:

Highly educated workers

Strong public schools

Reliable infrastructure

Public safety

Healthy communities These things require stable funding.



A modernized, fair tax structure strengthens competitiveness because it creates long-term stability and reduces volatility during downturns.



Washington’s competitiveness depends on strong public investments.Businesses choose to locate where there are:These things require stable funding.A modernized, fair tax structure strengthens competitiveness because it creates long-term stability and reduces volatility during downturns.

Contact Me

LEG 132A | PO Box 40600 Olympia, WA 98504

shelley.kloba@leg.wa.gov

(360) 786-7900 | Toll-Free Hotline: 1-800-562-6000 | 1-800-635-9993 (TTY)

https://housedemocrats.wa.gov/ kloba/









From Rep. Shelley Kloba, 1st LDThis spring, much of the focus in Olympia has been on our state budget and how to address a structural revenue problem that continues to grow.Washington’s tax code was largely built in the 1930s. Our economy has changed dramatically since then, but our tax system hasn’t kept pace.Despite recent progress, including the capital gains tax, Washington still has the. As a share of income:That imbalance is not sustainable or fair.On Tuesday, we passed a millionaires tax that would apply only to take-home pay (adjusted gross income) above a very high threshold. It would not apply to business revenue, and it would not apply to stocks or unrealized gains. It is about personal take-home income above the threshold.There has been a lot of misinformation circulating, so I want to address some common myths directly: