Wind arrives with power outages

Power outages 10pm Wednesday, March 11, 2026





Seattle City Light reports over 5,000 customers without power as the wind and rain move in over the region.





The largest outage, over 4,000 customers, is in north Seattle / Shoreline, extending from Lake City Way to I-5. (see the dark red icon on the map). The utility estimates power will be restored by 3am.





Hillwood (with a red icon) has over 400 outages and is also expected to be restored by 3:30am.











