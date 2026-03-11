Wind arrives with power outages

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Power outages 10pm Wednesday, March 11, 2026


Seattle City Light reports over 5,000 customers without power as the wind and rain move in over the region.

The largest outage, over 4,000 customers, is in north Seattle / Shoreline, extending from Lake City Way to I-5. (see the dark red icon on the map). The utility estimates power will be restored by 3am.

Hillwood (with a red icon) has over 400 outages and is also expected to be restored by 3:30am.



Posted by DKH at 10:54 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  