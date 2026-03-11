Calvin Community Dinner features Shoreline PD and Regional Crisis Response Agency March 16, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026


Free dinner and community information at Calvin Community Dinner

Next Monday March 16, 2026, representatives from Shoreline Police Department and the Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR "racer) will join us to share what is going on here in Seattle and help us learn more about the crisis response team and the services they offer.

Please RSVP to norm@calvinpc.org with the number of people planning on attending so we can have enough food! Dinner starts at 6pm.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 10:08 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  