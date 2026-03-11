Calvin Community Dinner features Shoreline PD and Regional Crisis Response Agency March 16, 2026
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Next Monday March 16, 2026, representatives from Shoreline Police Department and the Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR "racer) will join us to share what is going on here in Seattle and help us learn more about the crisis response team and the services they offer.
Please RSVP to norm@calvinpc.org with the number of people planning on attending so we can have enough food! Dinner starts at 6pm.
Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW Shoreline, WA 98177
Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd Ave NW Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment