Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance March 26 or April 2, 2026

Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance
Thursday, March 26 or April 2, 2026 - appointments from 2-6pm


For adults.
Cost: FREE

Receive one-on-one assistance with the Working Families Tax Credit application.

The Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,330 to individuals and families who meet certain requirements. To determine your eligibility, please visit wftc.wa.gov.

Appointments preferred. Please call Quynh-Anh at 360-628-3049. Leave a message with your contact information. Walk-ins welcome if time permits.

Please bring the following items with you to your appointment.
  • Complete copy of your federal tax return for the year(s) you are applying for.
  • SSN or ITIN.
  • Dates of birth for all persons listed on the tax return.
  • Bank account & routing # for direct deposit.
  • An email address to apply online (optional).
In partnership with the Washington State Department of Revenue.


