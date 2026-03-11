Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance March 26 or April 2, 2026
Thursday, March 26 or April 2, 2026 - appointments from 2-6pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Receive one-on-one assistance with the Working Families Tax Credit application.
The Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,330 to individuals and families who meet certain requirements. To determine your eligibility, please visit wftc.wa.gov.
Appointments preferred. Please call Quynh-Anh at 360-628-3049. Leave a message with your contact information. Walk-ins welcome if time permits.
Please bring the following items with you to your appointment.
- Complete copy of your federal tax return for the year(s) you are applying for.
- SSN or ITIN.
- Dates of birth for all persons listed on the tax return.
- Bank account & routing # for direct deposit.
- An email address to apply online (optional).
