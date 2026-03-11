Shoreline firefighters raise $18,000 in the Columbia Tower Stair Climb

Shoreline Firefighters took on the Columbia Tower Stair Climb on Sunday, March 8, 2026 — tackling 69 floors, 1,356 steps, and 788 feet of elevation at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle.

Participants completed the climb in full firefighter gear and on air, carrying an additional 50–75 pounds of equipment, all to raise money for Blood Cancer United (formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society).





This cause is especially meaningful to us as one of our own firefighters continues his fight, making the climb even more personal for our team.





Great job to everyone who climbed to support this important cause!



Together, our team raised over $18,000 to support blood cancer research and patient services.