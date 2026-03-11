Plant Spring Flowers! Shorewood Class of 2027 selling flower bulbs to support their Senior Spree

Wednesday, March 11, 2026


Plant Spring Flowers! 

The Shorewood Class of 2027 is fundraising for their Senior Spree. 

Shorewood Senior Spree is a safe and sober all-night, post-graduation event for seniors that is organized, hosted & chaperoned by Shorewood parents. The party includes fun activities, great food, and is designed to keep graduates safe in a substance-free environment, while having an all-out celebration one last time together!

Buy your spring bulbs and have them sent directly to you. Order now until May 15, 2026.


