What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – March 11 - 17
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From community favorites like Rainbow Bingo and the vibrant Shorelake Arts Lantern Festival to garden talks, wine tastings, creative workshops, and even a teen Comic Con, there are plenty of opportunities to get out, meet neighbors, and experience the energy of our community this week in Shoreline.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
A Celebration of Growth, Nature, and Health at Kruckeberg Speaker Event and Annual Meeting
Thursday, March 12 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation invites the community to its highly anticipated Speaker Event and Annual Meeting. Following her presentation, she will offer an immersive comparative tasting exploring the nuanced differences between wildcrafted and cultivated teas. Prepare to be enlightened and inspired!
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, March 13 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
LANTERN FESTIVAL Hosted by Shorelake Arts
Saturday, March 14 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline College
It is the year of the Fire Horse. We will have the Lion Dance, Kung Fu demonstrations, arts & crafts, and food! All are welcome. Free parking on campus.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Budgeting and Retirement Basics
Wednesday, March 11 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
As advancements in medicine and technology have increased the average life expectancy in the US, our retirement nest egg needs to reflect these changes.
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, March 11 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages.
March wine tastings at Shoreline T&C
Thursday, March 12 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
It's Women's History Month, and this March Town & Country Markets would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to some of our favorite wines from women winemakers.
Shoreline Comic Con
Friday, March 13 2:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Celebrate your favorite fandoms at the Teen Center’s Comic Con! Join other teens for a day filled with cosplay, games, art, and trivia. Explore themed activities, show off your costume, and connect with friends who share your interests in comics, anime, movies, and gaming.
Ballinger Thriftway Browne Family Tasting!
Friday, March 13 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
Stop by the Ballinger Thriftway each week for weekly wine/spirit/beer tastings.
Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, March 14 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
Step into an afternoon of insight, reflection, and spiritual connection at Connection, a weekly gathering with Psychic Medium Hannah of Indigo Fox Realm.
Community Threads @ STL
Saturday, March 14 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Got a collection of hole-filled socks you can’t get rid of? Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us!
Healthy Soil, Healthy Garden: Intro to Soil Health
Sunday, March 15 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
A healthy and productive garden starts with healthy soil. In this class, you will learn all about how to build healthy soil to increase yields, improve water retention, and even help with pest control!
Acrylic Painting Workshop
Monday, March 16 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Local Artist Theresa Williams will lead you step-by-step through the process of painting your personalized version of our NW tulip field.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
North City Station Spring Cleanup
Saturday, March 21 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline Rotary Park & 185th Station
Join US, the North City Neighborhood Association, and many of your neighbors for a Spring Cleanup event at the site of the future North City Station!
Shorenorth Co-op Preschool Carnival & Online Auction
Saturday, March 21 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Join Shorenorth Co-op Preschool for carnival games, crafts, prizes, and plenty of fun for all ages. Destination Shoreline is excited to support this event, we’ll be there handing out swag and taking photos with the DS logo. Hope to see you there!
Urban Jungle Plant Pop-up with Kelly Green Interior Plantscaping
Saturday & Sunday, March 21 & 22, Ridgecrest Books
Join us for a curated plant pop-up featuring a hand-picked selection of tropical foliage to grow your indoor jungle.
New Growth Night Market at Salvation
Saturday, March 21 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation: Art Collective
New Growth Night Market at Salvation - 20 vendors, food truck and DJ.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
