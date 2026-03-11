Friday night at Third Place Commons

Mosquito Fleet is composed of Shoreline HS Alum / Shoreline residents

Robb Bell ('71, mandolin), Mark Demaray ('71, guitar), Bill Clements ('75, guitar/vocals) and Chip Erickson ('76, bass/vocals).

Also featured are Shoreline residents Anne Sherwood (banjo/vocals) and Ken Ritland (fiddle).



Where: The Commons Stage (LFP Town Center, intersection of Bothell / Ballinger Way NE)

When: Friday, March 13 @ 7 PM



Cost: FREE!









Don’t miss Mosquito Fleet live at Third Place Commons! Experience a rich tapestry of bluegrass, old time, and Americana, bridging centuries of tradition with the spark of today’s music. Perfect for the whole family!A fun bonus – four of the six members of the group are Shoreline High School alumni.