Shorewood softball vs. Nathan Hale at Meridian Park
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
at Meridian Park
Shorewood vs. Nathan Hale
|Rose Gallagher lines a double to center in the first inning
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Shorewood vs. Nathan Hale
3-11-2026
Shorewood 13 - Nathan Hale 3
Shorewood varsity softball team defeated Nathan Hale 13-3 in five innings on Wednesday night, March 11, 2026 at the Meridian Park ballfield.
Team
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Nathan Hale 0 0 0 2 1 x x 3 3 3
Shorewood 2 4 0 0 7 x x 13 9 1
Nathan Hale:
- Libby Lobkovich,
- Ellen Belkrup (3),
- Francis Shutts (5) and
- Ella Faldini (catcher)
- Emma Kellum,
- Zoey Perrault (4) and
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Nathan Hale:
- Ellen Belkrup 2-2
- Ainslie Smith 1-3 (3B)
- Lillian Perrault 2-3 (2B, 3B)
- Grace McLaughlin 1-2 (2B)
- Rose Gallagher 2-3 (2B)
- Zoey Perrault 2-4 (2B, 3B)
- Charlotte Copacino 1-4 (2B)
