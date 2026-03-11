Shorewood softball vs. Nathan Hale at Meridian Park

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Rose Gallagher lines a double to center in the first inning
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Shorewood vs. Nathan Hale
at Meridian Park
3-11-2026
Shorewood 13 - Nathan Hale 3

Shorewood varsity softball team defeated Nathan Hale 13-3 in five innings on Wednesday night, March 11, 2026 at the Meridian Park ballfield.

Team                                    1   2   3   4   5    6    7      R   H   E
Nathan Hale                      0   0   0   2   1    x    x       3    3   3
Shorewood                        2   4   0   0   7    x    x      13   9   1


Pitcher Emma Kellum
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Nathan Hale: 
  • Libby Lobkovich, 
  • Ellen Belkrup (3), 
  •  Francis Shutts (5) and 
  • Ella Faldini (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Emma Kellum, 
  • Zoey Perrault (4) and 
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights

Nathan Hale: 
  • Ellen Belkrup 2-2
  • Ainslie Smith 1-3 (3B)
Shorewood: 
  • Lillian Perrault 2-3 (2B, 3B)
  • Grace McLaughlin 1-2 (2B)
  • Rose Gallagher 2-3 (2B)
  • Zoey Perrault 2-4 (2B, 3B)
  • Charlotte Copacino 1-4 (2B)

